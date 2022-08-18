Soccer clubs get share of $1M fund for Ukraine refugees work

NYON, Switzerland — Soccer clubs helping refugees from the war in Ukraine have been given 680,000 euros ($686,000) toward their humanitarian projects, the European Club Association said Thursday.
Their work is “to assist displaced children and families during the ongoing Ukrainian humanitarian crisis,” the ECA said.
The ECA, which has about 250 member clubs, set aside 1 million euros ($1 million) in March in a fund for Ukrainian relief working alongside the UEFA Foundation for Children charity.
