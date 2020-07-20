Croatia, a nation of 4 million people, reported totals of 122 deaths and 4,370 confirmed coronavirus cases to Monday, according to counts kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The top-tier men’s league won by Dinamo Zagreb plays one more round on Saturday and the national cup final is on Aug. 1. The empty-stadium restriction also applies to the women’s competitions.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.