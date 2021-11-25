The interim rule is currently available through 2022 and is now set to be written into the laws of soccer.
The 25-minute pause was proposed by South American soccer body CONMEBOL, which wanted the option to stage Super Bowl-style shows at halftime in major games such as cup finals.
IFAB has rejected it citing “the potential negative impact on player welfare and safety resulting from a longer period of inactivity.”
The IFAB panel comprises the four British soccer federations and FIFA delegates. Their business meeting is held in November to shape the agenda for the annual session.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports