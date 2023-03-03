Amid unrest in Moldova, Nice advises fans not to travel

NICE, France — French club Nice advised its fans Friday not to travel to Moldova for a European game next week amid unrest in the country where authorities have alleged Russian-backed attempts to destabilize the government,
“Nice must take a responsible attitude,” the club said in a statement, describing the security situation for fans in Moldova as “unfavorable, to say the least.”
Sheriff is hosting the round of 16, first-leg game three weeks after its home game in the previous round was played in an empty stadium against Partizan from Serbia.
Moldovan authorities excluded fans then fearing the UEFA-organized game could be used as cover for anti-government action.
Protests in Chisinau this week against the government involved members of a political party that has supported Russian interests.
UEFA said Friday the Sheriff-Nice game should go ahead with fans in the stadium.
Nice has been selling tickets costing 30 euros ($32) to its fans after the draw was made one week ago, and said Friday it would offer refunds if the first-leg game is postponed or played in an empty stadium.
Sheriff has played all its home games this season in UEFA competitions in Chisinau as a security precaution. The club’s home city Tiraspol is close to the Ukraine border.
Moldova, a former Soviet republic of about 2.6 million people, has sought to build stronger ties with the European Union since its neighbor Ukraine was invaded by Russia last year.
