Soccer player Salvio accused of injuring estranged wife

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The estranged wife of Argentine soccer player Eduardo Salvio filed a police complaint Thursday accusing him of hitting her with a car he was driving, causing minor injuries. The official Telam news agency reported that Magalí Aravena, who had recently separated from Salvio, filed the report. Salvio’s attorney, Mariano Cúneo Libarona, told the TyC Sports channel that the player would appear before authorities “to clear everything up and demonstrate that he is innocent.”

The 31-year-old Salvio spent years as a forward and midfielder with Benfica in Portugal, Atlético Madrid in Spain, and the Argentina national team. He currently plays for Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires.

Aravena’s complaint alleged they were arguing while she was standing near Salvio’s car while he was at the wheel, accompanied by another woman. As he accelerated to leave, a front tire hit one of her legs, she alleged in the complaint.

She was treated by an ambulance crew and made a complaint of gender violence after being advised by the prosecutor’s office.

In a statement posted on its website, Boca Juniors offered its help to both Aravena and Salvio while the matter is investigated.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article