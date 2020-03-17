By Associated Press March 17, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDTNYON, Switzerland — Soccer’s European Championship postponed for 1 year because of coronavirus.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy