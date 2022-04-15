Sociedad draws Betis in Spanish league after fans clash

Placeholder while article actions load

MADRID — Real Sociedad and Real Betis drew 0-0 in the Spanish league on Friday after a clash between fans left a group of Betis supporters injured. Spanish media said an ultra fan group from Sociedad attacked about two dozen Betis fans on the streets of the Basque Country city San Sebastián, leaving four of them with minor injuries. Police said two people were detained after the incident.

Both clubs condemned the violence.

The draw kept Sociedad and Betis in the fight for a Champions League spot with six rounds to go.

Fifth-placed Betis could have moved ahead of Atlético Madrid and into fourth position with a win, while sixth-placed Sociedad could have moved even with Atlético before the defending champion hosts Espanyol on Sunday.

The game was one of two league matches Betis had before playing the final of the Copa del Rey against Valencia on April 23. Manuel Pellegrini’s team hosts Elche on Tuesday.

Veteran Sociedad playmaker David Silva was sent off in stoppage time after being shown two yellow cards a few minutes apart.

Sociedad is unbeaten in its last seven home games in the league and hasn’t conceded in any of them. Betis is unbeaten in five straight league matches.

