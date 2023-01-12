Sociedad hosts Bilbao aiming to close gap on top 2

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BARCELONA, Spain — With Barcelona and Real Madrid playing the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, their nearest challenger will try to close the gap on the league front-runners. Real Sociedad is in third place, six points behind second-place Madrid, ahead of its match against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The derby between the biggest teams in Spain’s northern Basque Country region is always among the country’s fiercest rivalries, only surpassed by the enmity shared by Sevilla and Real Betis.

Former Sociedad player-turned-coach Imanol Alguacil has established his team as a yearly competitor for European competition. This is proving one of Sociedad’s best campaigns, despite losing star signing Umar Sadiq to a serious knee injury shortly after he had joined to replace Alexander Isak following his transfer to Newcastle.

Attacking midfielder Brais Méndez has thrived since moving to San Sebastián from Celta Vigo, and Norway striker Alexander Sorloth is having a breakout season. They both lead their team with 10 goals across all competitions, including the Europa League and the Copa del Rey. Midfielder Mikel Merino leads the Spanish league with seven assists, while David Silva and Takefusa Kobe provide spark to the attack. Holding midfielder Martín Zubimendi is considered a possible candidate to replace Sergio Busquets on Spain’s national team following his retirement from international soccer.

“I myself am surprised,” Méndez said about his strong season. “But at the end I think it is because I play for a team that works so well together, with an attacking attitude that pressures high up the field and recovers lots of balls near the rival’s area. That makes it easier to produce these numbers.”

Sociedad also got a boost by the recent return of striker Mikel Oyarzabal, one of its leading players, after a long injury layoff.

It may be too early for Sociedad, which won the league in 1981 and 1982, to be considered a dark-horse candidate in what is a two-team title race. But a win over Bilbao would make it seven straight victories across all competitions and bring Sociedad within striking distance of Madrid.

Facing them is a Bilbao side that is playing well after the return of Ernesto Valverde for a third stint with the club.

With an attack featuring brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams, Bilbao is in seventh place and only two points from fourth and the final Champions League spot.

WITHOUT FÉLIX

Atletico Madrid will play its first game without Portugal forward João Félix on Sunday when it visits Almeria.

Félix completed a loan move to Chelsea on Wednesday until the end of the season. Félix had been in and out of Diego Simeone’s starting lineup, but his loss is a blow since it leaves Antoine Griezmann as Atletico’s only dynamic playmaker.

Atletico, which won the league two seasons ago, is now focused on keeping its Champions League spot. It enters the match in fifth place, one point behind Real Betis in fourth.

POSTPONED MATCHES

Betis and Valencia are also away at the Spanish Super Sup.

Barcelona’s game at Betis will be played on Feb. 2, while Madrid will host Valencia the following day.

