Sociedad striker Sadiq Umar out with serious knee injury

MADRID — Real Sociedad striker Sadiq Umar is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury sustained in his third match with the Spanish club.

Sociedad said Monday that Sadiq has a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will need surgery. The club did not say how long he is expected to be sidelined but it’s unlikely Sadiq will be fully recovered by the end of the season.