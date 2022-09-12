Sociedad striker Sadiq Umar out with serious knee injury

MADRID — Real Sociedad striker Sadiq Umar is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury sustained in his third match with the Spanish club.
The 25-year-old Nigerian player got injured in the team’s 2-1 loss at Getafe in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Sadiq was signed from Almería near the end of the transfer window. He scored in his debut when Sociedad drew 1-1 with Atlético Madrid at the beginning of the month.
Sadiq previously played for several clubs in Italy. He helped Nigeria win a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
