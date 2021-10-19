United has three central midfielders — Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay — who all have flaws and can’t really be trusted to manage a game on their own as the deep-lying anchorman. Matic is too immobile, Fred too impetuous, and McTominay is too all-action to be restricted to just sitting in front of the defense. A feature of United’s games this season is the sight of the team getting counterattacked and the midfield getting easily bypassed.