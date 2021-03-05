“I’ll give him the time he needs before he comes back,” Solskjaer said, acknowledging coronavirus protocols as well.
“As soon as David travels back we just have to follow the government rules,” he said. “I expect him to be available very soon.”
Dean Henderson will replace the Spaniard for second-placed United when they visit Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
“He asked to go home. In the old world, that’s a day and you come back and you’re ready again,” Solskjaer said. “Now with the pandemic and the quarantines, of course, it’s a different world.”
Solskjaer expressed confidence in Henderson. “Dean did well against Palace,” he said.
First-placed City has a 14-point cushion over United.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.