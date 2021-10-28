To do that, to essentially save his job, maybe Solskjaer has to go back to what has served him well for a large part of his tenure and revert to setting up his team to sit deeper and play on the counterattack. After all, adopting that approach is how United has managed to stay undefeated against City in the league in their last four meetings, winning three of them, and how United kept five clean sheets in six games combined against City, Chelsea and Liverpool last season.