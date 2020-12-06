Son returned the favor to tee up Kane to smash in from close range in first-half stoppage time as Tottenham returned to first place. Arsenal is 11 points behind in 15th place.
The win came in front of the first crowd allowed at Tottenham’s stadium since March, with the 2,000 tickets restricted to home fans due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.
