It looked to be a frustrating evening for the Koreans, who dominated. After a wasteful first half in which forward Hwang Hee-chan missed three good chances, they finally took the lead soon after the break.
Hwang In-beom twisted and turned outside the area and unleashed a fierce shot into the bottom corner of the Syria goal.
South Korea failed in its attempts to kill the game and, with six minutes remaining, Omar Khribin leveled with a volley. Syria, seeking a first World Cup appearance, has only a point from three games.
___
