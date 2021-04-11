Son, who scored Tottenham’s goal, was targeted with racist insults both in replies to a tweet from Tottenham’s official account and in the comments section on his most recent Instagram post.
“Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players,” Tottenham said in a statement. “This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward. We stand with you, Sonny.”
Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram have declined interview requests recently from The Associated Press to discuss how they are working to eradicate racist abuse sent to footballers.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.