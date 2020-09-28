Soriano turned provider 11 minutes into the second half as he raced down the field before rolling across for Andreas Skov Olsen to sweep in.
Hernani pulled one back for Parma in the 67th but any hope it had of getting something from the match diminished nine minutes later when defender Simone Iacoponi was sent off for a last-man foul on Bologna forward Rodrigo Palacio.
The referee initially awarded Bologna a penalty for that incident but then, on video review, deemed it occurred outside the box.
Palacio scored the last goal, anyway, in stoppage time.
