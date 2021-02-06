Mitrović fell to the ground, referee Mike Dean was advised by VAR to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor and, after a long review, the official showed Soucek — a scorer of eight league goals this season — a red card.
West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal struck the crossbar with a header in a rare opening for the visitors, who would have jumped into the top four — at least for one night — with a win at Craven Cottage.
They stayed in fifth place, a point behind Liverpool.
Fulham bounced back from a lacklustre 2-0 loss to Leicester in midweek and was able to subdue in-form West Ham striker Michail Antonio, but could not break the deadlock despite forcing some late half-chances.
The draw means only Brighton have had more draws this season than Fulham’s nine, and left Scott Parker’s side in third-to-last place, eight points from safety.
