Nicolas Benezet took a pass from Bruin, turned and blasted a right-footer into the net in the 14th before Brian White scored in first-half stoppage time for Vancouver.
Bruin scored in the 55th minute and Léo Chú, a 21-year-old Brazilian who signed with Seattle on Aug. 5, subbed on in the 85th minute and netted his first MLS goal in the 90th to cap the scoring.
Vancouver (9-9-10) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.
