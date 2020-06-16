The 28-year-old started 41 of 64 matches played during his time with Seattle and scored 10 goals with seven assists. Shipp saw action as a substitute in both of Seattle’s matches prior to the shutdown of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shipp started his career with Chicago as a homegrown player and was a finalist for MLS rookie of the year in 2014.
In a statement, Shipp said he intends to pursue an MBA at Northwestern University. Shipp served as Seattle’s player representative with the MLS Players Union.
