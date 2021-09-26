Roldan redirected Brad Smith’s centering pass in the 31st minute for the only goal of the first half.
Raul Ruidiaz swiped a ball at the top of the circle, made a couple nifty moves to get past three defenders before the Will Bruin nodded the ball home in the 55th minute.
Kansas City, which had the better of the offensive pressure, broke through with their first shot on goal in the 60th minute. Johnny Russell got the ball from a poorly defended set piece and put it in off the keeper.
