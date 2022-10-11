South America soccer supports Infantino's reelection at FIFA

“After a conversation about the current reality and the future scenario for South American and global soccer, the associated members to CONMEBOL gave their unanimous support to Infantino,” CONMEBOL said in a statement Tuesday.

BUENOS AIRES — The 10 national soccer associations that form the South American confederation CONMEBOL having given their backing to Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election as FIFA president.

Infantino took part in a CONMEBOL council meeting in Paraguay which was attended by the leaders of the 10 associations. He will seek re-election at the FIFA congress in Kigali, Rwanda, in March.