Redmond added the third in the 59th with a precise, angled shot into the bottom corner after an effort from outside the the area by Stuart Armstrong came back off the post.
Southampton also reached the semifinals in 2018, losing to Chelsea.
The other quarterfinal games are on Sunday and both are all-Premier League matchups: Leicester vs. Manchester United and Chelsea vs. Sheffield United.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.