Palace’s five-match unbeaten run in the league came to an end in disappointing fashion with Roy Hodgson’s men unable to cope with the energy or movement of their opponents at Selhurst Park.

Palace winger Wilfried Zaha might have been fortunate to escape punishment after the halftime whistle when he appeared to poke James Ward-Prowse in the eye. After a VAR check, it was deemed the action was not violent conduct.

Southampton is in ninth place, eight points above the bottom three.

