Southampton drops to last place after 3-1 loss to Brighton

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Struggling Southampton only had itself to blame for a fourth straight Premier League defeat after a goalkeeping mistake and an own-goal helped south coast rival Brighton win 3-1 at St. Mary’s on Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Adam Lallana struck against his former club as rampant Brighton inflicted more misery on Southampton, which dropped to the bottom of the standings. Brighton moved two points behind fifth-place Manchester United with a deserved third league win from four games.

Lallana benefited from a major mistake from Gavin Bazunu with the ball going through the Southampton keeper’s arms to put Brighton ahead in the 14th minute.

Romain Perraud’s calamitous own-goal doubled the advantage 10 minutes before the break. Pervis Estupinan delivered a tantalizing low cross which Romain Perraud clumsily directed into his own goal under pressure from Seagulls winger Solly March.

March thumped home a powerful third in the 56th to cap a dismal first home game in top-flight management for Southampton boss Nathan Jones. Jones was forced to wait almost seven weeks for his first taste of top-flight action on home soil, having replaced the fired Ralph Hasenhuttl just two days before a 3-1 loss at Liverpool on Nov. 12.

James Ward-Prowse pulled a goal back by heading in on the rebound after his 73rd-minute penalty was saved by Robert Sanchez but a Southampton fightback never looked likely.

Brighton was still without World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

