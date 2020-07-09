James Ward-Prowse had missed a penalty three minutes earlier for the visitors, which dominated the first half only to allow Richarlison to score an equalizer shortly before the break.
Lucas Digne’s long diagonal ball out of defense was controlled with one touch by Richarlison and lfited into the net with the second, equaling the Brazilian’s best tally of 14 goals in all competitions.
The result leaves 11th-place Everton one point ahead of Southampton.
Ings is three goals behind leading scorer Jamie Vardy of Leicester with four rounds remaining.
