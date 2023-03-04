Southampton off bottom of EPL by beating Leicester 1-0

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Southampton moved off the bottom of the English Premier League by beating Leicester 1-0 thanks to Carlos Alcaraz’s first-half goal on Saturday.
Leicester defender Harry Souttar headed against the crossbar in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.
Southampton climbed to next-to-last place, above Bournemouth on goal difference. Third-to-last Everton also has the same number of points — 21.
Leicester is in 15th place in the 20-team league, three points above the relegation zone.
