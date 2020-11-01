Southampton has won four of its last five Premier League games after starting the 2020-21 campaign with three losses. Villa was the surprise early-season leader after winning its first four, but that run was ended in a 3-0 loss to fellow promoted team Leeds last week.
Southampton had a third-minute goal ruled out by VAR for offside but Jannik Vestergaard made up for it with a towering header from a free kick in the 20th minute to score the opening goal. Captain James Ward-Prowse scored the second and third goals in almost identical fashion, curling two free kicks into the top corner. Ings made it four early in the second half with a fierce drive from outside the penalty area.
Mings headed in the first of what turned out to be three consolation goals for Villa, before Ollie Watkins scored a stoppage-time penalty for his first goal since his hat-trick in the 7-2 win over Liverpool on Oct. 4. Jack Grealish added another in the seventh minute of added time.
