Southampton substitute Che Adams compounded the hosts’ misery by doubling the advantage in the final moments at the Vitality Stadium.
Bournemouth is three points below 17th-place Watford, with an inferior goal difference and having played a game more ahead of next weekend’s season finale at Everton.
In-form Saints striker Ings also had a second-half penalty saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, damaging his pursuit of the golden boot.
Victory for Southampton ensured a small piece of history in its remarkable recovery from last October’s 9-0 humiliation at the hands of Leicester. Southampton has now enjoyed its most fruitful top-flight campaign on the road, registering a club-record 31 points away from St Mary’s to surpass the 28 achieved in 1983-84.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.