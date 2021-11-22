The deal keeps Southgate in charge for two more major tournaments — next year’s World Cup in Qatar and Euro 2024 in Germany.
Southgate took the England job on a permanent basis in November 2016 and is leading one of the country’s most talented squads for several years.
“We have a great opportunity in front of us,” Southgate said of his coaching team, “and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in the future.”
