De Gea was Spain’s starter at a disappointing 2018 World Cup. He then became a backup to Unai Simón, who helped Spain reach the semifinals of the European Championship last year.

The 26-year-old Raya was born in Barcelona but has played in England for several years. He was at Blackburn before joining Brentford in 2019. Raya will likely be third-choice ‘keeper behind Athletic Bilbao’s Simón and Robert Sánchez of Brighton.

Spain will host Albania in Barcelona on March 26 and Iceland in A Coruña on March 29 as it starts preparation for the World Cup in Qatar.

