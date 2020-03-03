The Valencia match against Atalanta will be played at Mestalla Stadium on March 10. Atalanta won the first leg 4-1 in Italy.
A Spanish journalist who regularly covers Valencia was believed to have been infected with the virus during the trip to Italy for the first leg.
The club eventually suspended all media access to its coaches and players, keeping them from speaking to journalists in news conferences and mixed zones before and after matches.
A couple of basketball games between Spanish and Italian clubs this month also will be played in empty venues.
