Costa was born in Brazil, but has never played professionally in his home nation. He and Atletico Madrid terminated their contract at the end of last year.
The striker started his professional career in 2006 at Portugal’s Braga, shot to fame during his 2010-2014 spell in Madrid, played three years with a lot of success and public disagreements at Chelsea and returned to the Spanish club in 2018.
Among his titles, Costa won La Liga twice and the Premier League once. He also won the Europa League with Atletico Madrid in 2018.
Costa played for Spain at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, scoring 10 goals in 24 matches for the national team.
He will join former Brazil international Hulk at his new club.
Atletico Mineiro is one of the favorites to win the Copa Libertadores this season.
