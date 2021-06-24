Some limits on the number of fans are still likely by the time the season starts, though, depending on the coronavirus situation in each region.
The Spanish league expects to begin its season with about 70% of capacity at stadiums.
Only a limited number of fans had been allowed into first-division soccer games in parts of the country where the pandemic was more under control.
The announcement comes just as some clubs begin promoting their renewal campaigns for season ticket holders.
The loss of ticket revenue has created a huge financial hurdle for many clubs.
