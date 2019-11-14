On Wednesday, Spanish league president Javier Tebas criticized the federation’s decision to play in Saudi Arabia because of the kingdom’s backing of a satellite company that is allegedly behind the piracy of European match broadcasts.

AD

“I don’t think it’s the best moment to play in Saudi Arabia. It’s a country that has been pirating us, pirating European soccer,” Tebas said. “It was the better offer (for the Super Cup) because it will be paid with money taken from European soccer.”

AD

Spanish media said the federation’s contract to play in Saudi Arabia is worth 120 million euros ($132 million) for three years.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin recently advised European soccer teams not to play in countries “where the basic rights of women are not respected.”

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD