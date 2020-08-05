Machín coached Espanyol last year, but was fired in December after just two months in charge.
Espanyol finished last and was relegated. The club based in Barcelona on Tuesday hired Vicente Moreno as its new coach. It had been managed by Joaquín Pérez Rufete since firing Abelardo Fernández after the break.
