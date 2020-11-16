Television images showed Williams, who is Black, confronting the section of Espanyol fans who taunted him after he was substituted late in the game in Barcelona.
Espanyol said at the time that it identified 12 fans who racially insulted Williams, nine of them club members.
The two fans being probed by the court are expected to be summoned to testify.
