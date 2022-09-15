Spanish federation denies charges of using funds for party

The federation run by Luis Rubiales issued a statement on Thursday “firmly denying” the charges made to state prosecutors by the president’s own uncle and his former chief of staff, Juan Rubiales. Juan Rubiales was fired by the federation in July.

MADRID — The Spanish soccer federation has denied accusations by a former employee that federation funds went to pay for a party with “young ladies” and to hire a detective to investigate the head of Spain’s players’ union.

The federation responded that the alleged party was “a work meeting” that included Juan Rubiales and the property where it was held was rented by each of its attendants, not with federation funds. It added that “not on that date nor at any other time has one single euro been dedicated to questions that are not related to the running of the federation.”