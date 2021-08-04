Health Minister Carolina Darias said some restrictions will remain in place, including social distancing, use of protective masks and a ban on eating or smoking inside stadiums.
Darias said the Spanish basketball league will be allowed to have indoor crowds of up to 30%.
She said the limits on attendance will be reassessed at the end of the month.
The loss of ticket revenue created huge financial problems for many soccer clubs in Spain.
