Barcelona can move into first place on Saturday if it beats league leader Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou Stadium.
The barbecue came a day after Barcelona defeated Valencia 3-2 to stay within two points of Atlético with four rounds to go.
Local media said players could be heard chanting “campeones (champions)” from inside Messi’s house.
Barcelona did not immediately comment.
Sanctions against players and the club are possible but not likely to be severe.
