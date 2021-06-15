Spaniard Jesús Gil Manzano will be the referee for Friday’s clash between Chile and Bolivia. His assistants at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, will be three other Spaniards.
Fernando Rapallini and his Argentinian assistants will work the Euro 2020 match in Bucharest, Romania.
It’s part of an effort to “optimize refereeing in both confederations,” CONMEBOL said in a statement.
Chile drew 1-1 with Argentina in its first Copa America match, while Bolivia lost 3-1 to Paraguay. Both teams are in group A.
