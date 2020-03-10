Spain’s health minister on Monday announced a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around Madrid, and said all schools in the region will close for two weeks from Wednesday. There were more than 1,200 confirmed cases in Spain on Monday, with 28 deaths and 74 people in intensive care.
The move in Spain came a day after Italy said sports events in the country, including Serie A games and preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics, would be suspended until April 3.
