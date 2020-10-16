The LWF congress was scheduled to take place at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao earlier this year but was postponed and became a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first edition was held at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.
Among the participants this week were Pia Sundhage, the Brazil and former U.S. Women’s coach, and Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s chief women’s football officer. There were also Jorge Vilda, the Spain Women’s coach, Portland Thorns player Raquel “Rocky” Rodríguez, and Julie Uhrman, founder and president of NWSL soccer team Angel City.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.