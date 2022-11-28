Spectator with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — A spectator ran onto the field carrying a rainbow flag during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said “SAVE UKRAINE.”
The back of the Superman shirt read “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN.”
In the first week of the tournament, seven European teams lost the battle to wear multi-colored “One Love” armbands during World Cup matches and some fans complained they weren’t allowed to bring items with rainbow colors, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.
