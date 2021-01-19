Mancini was dismissed following a second yellow card while López received a straight red for clattering into Spezia forward Roberto Piccoli.
Spezia had been 2-0 up after 15 minutes, following Andrey Galabinov’s penalty and Saponara’s first goal of the night.
However, Roma got back into the match when Lorenzo Pellegrini converted a penalty two minutes before halftime and Henrikh Mkhitaryan leveled in the 73rd.
It was more misery for Roma, just a few days after an embarrassing 3-0 league loss to Lazio in the capital derby.
