But Thomas sprinted past Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and scored for the Spirit (1-1-1).
It was the second and final meeting between the teams in the National Women’s Soccer League’s fall series. The Spirit previously defeated the Red Stars 2-1.
Chicago defender Tierna Davidson entered late in the second half. It was her first fall series appearance following a right foot injury.
The NWSL’s teams are playing a series of regional matches in local markets following the Challenge Cup tournament in a bubble in Utah this summer.
