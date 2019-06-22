Andi Sullivan, left, and the Washington Spirit extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a scoreless draw against the Houston Dash on Saturday. (Hannah Wagner/for The Washington Post)

Women’s soccer is in the spotlight as the U.S. national team competes in the World Cup, aiming to defend its 2015 title. Just as the soccer world is focused on France, the National Women’s Soccer League increasingly is focused on the Washington Spirit: Attendance is up, morale is improved after a dismal 2018, and, most important, the team is in first place.

The Spirit struggled mightily in 2017 and 2018, managing just seven wins in 48 games. But the team has emerged as a contender in 2019. After a scoreless tie against the visiting Houston Dash on Saturday, Washington is 5-1-3. It has not shied away from attacking, and while it didn’t score on this night at Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, it extended its franchise record unbeaten streak to seven games. The Spirit’s only loss was April 20, and it has outscored opponents 11-4 during this 4-0-3 run. In the Spirit’s next game, it hosts the Carolina Courage, the 2018 NWSL champion, on Saturday.

“Across the board, there’s been a new feeling, a really positive feeling,” said midfielder Tori Huster, a 29-year-old who played defense Saturday night. “A lot of rookies are putting in really good shifts. There’s something special about this group.”

Then she paused, adding: “It’s fun coming to training every day. I haven’t said that in the past.”

[Women’s World Cup bracket]

Against Houston, it was a quiet, defensive-oriented first half in which the Spirit recorded the lone shot on goal. The second half didn’t include scoring, either, but Washington, which dominated possession 64 percent to 36 percent, came close several times: In the 48th minute, a shot sailed just over the crossbar. Ten minutes later, the Spirit missed to the right. Three more near-misses ensued over the final 30 minutes.

Washington, which is missing five players during the World Cup — including U.S. national team members Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle — dominated possession and generated a number of quality chances but never broke through.

“I’m very frustrated,” first-year coach Richie Burke said. “We huffed and we puffed, but we couldn’t get much done.”

The Spirit made three straight playoff appearances from 2014 to 2016, including a trip to the championship game in 2016. After two down years, it’s back in contention.

The ascension began in the offseason under new majority ownership: Local businessman Steve Baldwin replaced Bill Lynch, who retains a reduced share. It had four of the top eight picks in the draft. And the change is evident for fans, too: The organization expanded its food-truck offerings, boosted its alcoholic beverage offerings and added themes to home games. Saturday was Pride Night.

Burke, a fixture on the D.C. soccer scene for decades, played professionally in England, Australia and the United States, then coached high school and youth teams. He brought a new-look, aggressive offense to the table. All the while, fan support is growing, the team said.

[Analysis: U.S. soccer players keep World Cup separate from lawsuit, but they’re scoring in both]

On Saturday, the fans saw the Spirit retire Joanna Lohman’s No. 15 jersey, a franchise-first honor. Lohman, a former U.S. national team player, was greeted with loud applause.

Otherwise, there wasn’t much to cheer for because offense was at a premium. But with the schedule approaching the halfway mark and each game becoming more and more important, the Spirit is looking to improve its scoring touch. Soon it will get back Pugh and Lavelle, who should strengthen the lineup come midsummer.

“We didn’t exactly give a great supply,” Burke said of Saturday’s draw. “That’s one area — that final pass, that final movement, that final sequence — where we can get a little bit better.”