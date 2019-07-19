FC Dallas (8-8-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (6-7-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City comes into a matchup against FC Dallas after putting together two consecutive shutout wins.

Sporting Kansas City is 2-5-3 in Western Conference play. Sporting Kansas City is 3-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

FC Dallas is 5-5-4 against Western Conference opponents. FC Dallas is eighth in the league drawing 107 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Russell has seven goals and three assists for Sporting Kansas City. Felipe Gutierrez has four goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Dominique Badji leads FC Dallas with five goals. Ryan Hollingshead has two goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Roger Espinoza (injured), Erik Hurtado (injured), Rodney Wallace (injured), Jaylin Lindsey (injured).

FC Dallas: John Nelson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.