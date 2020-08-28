Sporting Kansas City (5-2-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-3-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids play Sporting Kansas City in conference play.

The Rapids compiled a 12-16-6 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 9-6-2 in home games. Colorado scored 58 goals a season ago and recorded 36 assists.

Sporting Kansas City finished 10-16-8 overall a season ago while going 7-6-4 on the road. Sporting Kansas City scored 49 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Felipe Gutierrez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

