Sporting Kansas City finished 10-16-8 overall a season ago while going 7-6-4 on the road. Sporting Kansas City scored 49 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 3-2.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).
Sporting Kansas City: Felipe Gutierrez (injured).
