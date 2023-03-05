Rapids, Sporting KC end in scoreless draw

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — William Yarbrough finished with a career-high 11 saves to help the Colorado Rapids earn a scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.
John Pulskamp had four saves for Sporting KC. Diego Rubio had has club-record-tying streak of a goal in six straight matches end. His streak of nine straight matches of contributing to a goal also ended.
Both teams next play Saturday, with the Rapids visiting the San Jose Earthquakes while Sporting KC hosts the LA Galaxy.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.