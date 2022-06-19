Sporting KC defeats Nashville 2-1 on Zusi's game-winner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Graham Zusi’s goal led Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 win Sunday over Nashville.
Sporting KC outshot Nashville 8-5, with three shots on goal to one for Nashville.
Joe Willis saved one of the three shots he faced for Nashville.
These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Kansas City visiting the Seattle Sounders while Nashville visits D.C. United.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
___
More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports